Home improvement retailers to sell grow-your-own legal weed supplies

Home improvement retailers to sell grow-your-own legal weed suppliesChicago Tribune 08/15/2019
Medical marijuana patients in Illinois will be able to grow their own cannabis plants at home beginning next year. The law allows the 82,000 people currently enrolled in the program to grow up to five plants. Now it appears as though home and garden centers in Illinois and other states where marijuana is legally approved for medical or recreational consumption are planning to get in on the act by offering products for home cultivation.
