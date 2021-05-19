Home Depot posts 31 percent jump in same-store sales

Retail News
Home Depot posts 31 percent jump in same-store salesThe Wall Street Journal 05/18/2021
Home Depot’s sales for the quarter ending May 2 rose to $37.5 billion compared to $28.26 billion during the same period last year. The home improvement chain’s earnings per share was $3.86 vs. the expected $3.08. The retailer benefitted from Americans’ ongoing focus on home projects and disposable income propped up by federal stimulus checks.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!