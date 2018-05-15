Home Depot fails to meet Wall Street’s expectations

Retail News
Home Depot fails to meet Wall Street’s expectationsBloomberg 05/15/2018
Home Depot’s quarterly same-store sales and total revenues fell short of analyst estimates, only the fourth time that has happened in five years, raised concerns that the multi-year U.S. housing rebound may be falling off. The home improvement chain blamed the sales growth slowdown on cool weather across much of the country at the beginning of spring. Home Depot’s profits were above expectations for the sixteenth consecutive quarter.