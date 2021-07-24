Home Depot commits to the cloud

Retail News
Home Depot commits to the cloudThe Wall Street Journal 07/23/2021
Home Depot has signed a multiyear cloud-services contract with Google Cloud that the retailer believes will help it enhance its existing digital services while rolling out new features. The home improvement retailer has rolled out several new services this year, including an option that allows its mobile app users to rent heavy equipment. Home Depot is making increasing use of artificial intelligence technology and voice-activated search, as well.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!