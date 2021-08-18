Home Depot beats expectations but same-store growth concerns analysts

Retail News
Home Depot beats expectations but same-store growth concerns analystsCNN 08/17/2021
Home Depot had a strong quarter by all measures, but its 3.4 precent gain in same-store sales was seen as a worrisome sign by Wall Street relative to a bigger jump in the previous quarter. The concern is that the housing boom that resulted from the pandemic last year may be coming to an end, which would directly affect Home Depot’s future performance.
Discussions
