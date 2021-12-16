Hobby Lobby’s new minimum wage hike adds to ‘long track record’

Retail News

USA Today

Hobby Lobby raised its minimum hourly worker pay to $15 back in 2014, well before its competition, the retailer claims, and so its latest pay increase to $18.50 continues the tradition of staying ahead of the pack. “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” commented Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green, adding that the company “worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”