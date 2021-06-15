H&M sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

Retail News
H&M sales surpass pre-pandemic levelsWWD/Yahoo 06/15/2021
H&M Group reported that it posted a 75 percent year-over-year jump in sales for its second fiscal quarter, which represents a two percent increase over the same period in 2019. “As more people are vaccinated, a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group’s strong recovery continues,” the company said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!