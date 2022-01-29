H&M plans big investments, expects to double sales by 2030

Retail News

Reuters

H&M said it plans to increase spending on technology, supply chain, renewable energy and sustainability as part of its effort to double its sales by 2030. “We ended the year strongly, with sales back at the same level as before the pandemic and with profitability better than it has been for several years,” said CEO Helena Helmersson. “Now that we are back to a more normalized situation with a strong financial position and good profitability, we can fully focus on growth again.”