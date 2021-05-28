Retail News

Hiring demand drives jobless claims down to 14-month low

Reuters 05/27/2021

Again this week, the number of U.S. workers filing fresh claims for unemployment benefits sank to the lowest number since before the pandemic took hold in mid-March of last year. The Labor Department released figures yesterday showing a drop of 38,000 initial claims for state unemployment benefits to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!