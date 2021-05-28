Hiring demand drives jobless claims down to 14-month low

Retail News
Hiring demand drives jobless claims down to 14-month lowReuters 05/27/2021
Again this week, the number of U.S. workers filing fresh claims for unemployment benefits sank to the lowest number since before the pandemic took hold in mid-March of last year. The Labor Department released figures yesterday showing a drop of 38,000 initial claims for state unemployment benefits to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22.
Discussions
