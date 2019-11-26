Higher transactions drive big same-store sales gain for Dick’s

Retail News
Higher transactions drive big same-store sales gain for Dick’sTheStreet 11/26/2019
Dick’s Sporting Goods posted a six percent gain in same-store sales as the chain saw higher average ticket and checkout transactions during the third quarter. Dick’s announced earnings per share of 52 cents, well above the 38 cents consensus among analysts. The sporting goods chain also upped its forecast for the fourth quarter, which led the company’s shares to increase 14 percent in premarket trading.
