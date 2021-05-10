Higher priced appliances and electronics face fewer supply challenges

Retail News
Higher priced appliances and electronics face fewer supply challengesThe Wall Street Journal 10/04/2021
Supply chain shortages affecting many product categories are much less pronounced for items at higher price points. “A combination of inflation and scarcity is pushing manufacturers toward higher-priced goods,” said David Garfield of AlixPartners. “If a manufacturer can’t get enough parts to make all the product they’d like, they may make more of a premium product to protect their profitability.”
Discussions
