Retail News

High heels are back

The New York Times 06/08/2021

Women who have gotten used to wearing flat shoes during the pandemic are starting to put on their high heels again as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 ease and public spaces and offices reopen. Will Cooper, a senior vice president and general merchandise manager of shoes, bags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, said sales of high heels have “really accelerated” in recent months.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!