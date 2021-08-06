High heels are back

Retail News
High heels are backThe New York Times 06/08/2021
Women who have gotten used to wearing flat shoes during the pandemic are starting to put on their high heels again as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 ease and public spaces and offices reopen. Will Cooper, a senior vice president and general merchandise manager of shoes, bags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, said sales of high heels have “really accelerated” in recent months.
Discussions
