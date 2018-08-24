Hedge fund put the nail in Toys ‘R’ Us’ coffin

Retail News
Hedge fund put the nail in Toys ‘R’ Us’ coffinThe Wall Street Journal 08/23/2018
Toys ‘R’ Us had massive debt, declining market share and myriad other problems facing it before the chain announced plans to liquidate earlier this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that the hedge fund, Solus Alternative Asset Management, convinced four other companies holding Toys “R” Us debt that the retailer “was worth more dead than alive,” according to two of the retailer’s board directors who spoke to publication.