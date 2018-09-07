Hedge fund manager looks to blow up Campbell’s board

Retail News
Hedge fund manager looks to blow up Campbell’s boardBloomberg 09/07/2018
Dan Loeb and his Third Point hedge fund have nominated 12 directors to the board of Campbell Soup in an attempt to oust the company’s current board. In a letter to Campbell’s chairman, Mr. Loeb said shares in the company were trading 20 percent below their level of 20 years ago and that Campbell’s “stock performance is a report card on this board’s tenure of mismanagement, waste, ill-conceived strategy, and inept execution.”