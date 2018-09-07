Hedge fund manager looks to blow up Campbell’s board

Retail News

Bloomberg

Dan Loeb and his Third Point hedge fund have nominated 12 directors to the board of Campbell Soup in an attempt to oust the company’s current board. In a letter to Campbell’s chairman, Mr. Loeb said shares in the company were trading 20 percent below their level of 20 years ago and that Campbell’s “stock performance is a report card on this board’s tenure of mismanagement, waste, ill-conceived strategy, and inept execution.”