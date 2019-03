Retail News

The Seattle Times

Cliff Burrows, president of Siren Retail, which includes Starbucks’ Roastery stores and Princi and Reserve cafes, is taking “an extended unpaid leave,” otherwise known as a “coffee break” in the company’s vernacular. Starbucks has scaled back plans to expand its Roastery locations under Kevin Johnson. The concept was a pet project for former CEO Howard Schultz.