Hasbro’s purchase of Entertainment One includes a notorious gangsta rap label

Retail News

Rolling Out

The manufacturer of iconic toy and game brands like Monopoly, GI Joe and Transformers is acquiring Entertainment One for the equivalent of about $4 billion, according to its press release, in order to pick up such beloved “family brands” as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Not as apparent from the company’s announcement was the fact Hasbro will also get eOne’s Death Row music label in the deal, a groundbreaking brand that once represented such artists as Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg until going bankrupt in 2008 when owner Suge Knight was imprisoned for a hit-and-run killing.