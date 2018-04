Retail News

CNBC

Hasbro management warned investors back in February that they foresaw that the imminent demise of Toys “R” Us would undercut their business, and they were right. The toymaker reported a first quarter net loss of $112.5 million, or 90 cents per share, compared with a profit of $68.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. Shares of the company plunged in pre-market trading today.