Hasbro didn’t know it would miss Toys ‘R’ Us quite this much

Retail News

CNBC

Hasbro warned investors that the demise of the Toys “R” Us chain prior to the holiday selling season would put a lot of pressure on the toy manufacturer to quickly find alternative sales channels, but the company’s fourth quarter was even worse than anticipated. Hasbro signature brands — Nerf, Monopoly and My Little Pony — took an 8 percent hit, and partner brands like Star Wars, Frozen and Marvel merch sold 20 percent less in the fourth quarter vs. year prior. Shares of Hasbro plunged 10 percent in pre-market trading this morning.