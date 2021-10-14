Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies from cancer

Retail News

Deadline

Brian Goldner, CEO of Hasbro, has died several days after taking medical leave. He was 58. “Since joining the company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro. As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched. On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, and entire family,” said Rich Stoddart, interim CEO.