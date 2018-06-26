Harley-Davidson moving jobs overseas in response to Trump’s tariffs

Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Harley-Davidson has announced plans to move production on some of its motorcycles outside of the U.S. rather than losing market share in Europe following the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration on aluminum and steel imports. H-D has estimated that increased tariffs from the European Union in response to Mr. Trump’s tax penalties will raise the price on its American-made motorcycles by $2,200 per unit in Europe. About 43 percent of H-D’s sales are currently made outside the U.S. with the company looking to increase that to 50 percent.