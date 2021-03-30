Retail News

Hand sanitizers found to contain carcinogenic ingredient

CBS News 03/29/2021

Valisure, an independent lab and pharmacy testing company, tested 260 hand sanitizing products and discovered that 21 had elevated levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen that has been tied to leukemia and other blood disorders. Valisure said the products found with high levels were spread across 15 brands and the top three contained six- to eight-times the amount of benzene allowed under the law. Healthcare workers and those cleaning those types of facilities are seen as the most at-risk from the products.

