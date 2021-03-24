Hallmark is getting out of the e-greeting card business

Retail News
Hallmark is getting out of the e-greeting card businessThe Wall Street Journal 03/24/2021
Hallmark is shutting down its e-gift card service at a time when sales of these products have been on an upswing. The company failed to provide a rationale for its decision with a spokesperson, saying Hallmark would “focus on investing in new digital capabilities that will make it easier and more seamless for our customers to experience our brand and live a more caring and connected life filled with meaningful moments.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!