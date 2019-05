Retail News

Austin American-Statesman

H-E-B plans to close its oldest and busiest store in Austin, TX and begin construction next year on a new 100,000-square-foot location that will include a beer garden and barbecue restaurant. The grocer plans to open a 24,000-square-foot temporary location to bridge the gap between closing its current 70,000-square-foot unit, which opened in 1957, and the new one that is slated to debut in 2022.