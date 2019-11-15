H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Publix and Wegmans succeed by taking local approach

Retail News

CNN

Regional grocery chains, including H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Publix and Wegmans, have found success competing with rivals, from Amazon.com to Walmart, by focusing on the needs of consumers in local markets. “Regional grocers tailor their offerings by neighborhood, matching the experience to that local community,” said Ryan Fisher, an A.T. Kearney partner. “It’s tough for the national players to match this.”