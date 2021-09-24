Gucci parent company is ending fur sales

Retail News

CNN

Kering, the parent company of luxury fashion brands including Alexander McQueen, Balenciag, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, announced that it will ban the use of animal fur in all its products by the fall of 2022. “The time has now come,” said Kering CEO and Chairman, François-Henri Pinault. “The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that.”