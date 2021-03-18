Retail News

Growing number of Americans filed for unemployment last week

Marketplace 03/18/2021

The number of American citizens who filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week rose to 770,000, according to the Labor Department, up from 725,000 the week before. The four-week average running back to late November now sits at 746,000 as millions of Americans continue to remain jobless largely as a result of the impact the pandemic has had on U.S. businesses.

