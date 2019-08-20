Growing income disparity is front and center in American businesses

Retail News
Growing income disparity is front and center in American businessesMinneapolis Star Tribune 08/18/2019
Many business leaders lament the growing gulf between the haves and have-nots in American society. For many, that disparity can be seen in their own workplaces as CEO pay has grown by more than 940 percent over the last four decades while pay for average workers has only gone up 11.9 percent, according to a study published by the Economic Policy Institute.
