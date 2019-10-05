Groups accuse Alexa of putting kids’ privacy at risk

Retail News

The New York Times

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy have said Amazon.com’s Echo Dot Kids Edition puts children at risk of divulging sensitive information such as their names and home addresses. The two companies have joined a coalition of groups that have lodged a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission that accuses Amazon of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a federal law that protects the personal information of kids under the age of 13.