Group led by former Fresh Thyme CEO buys 33 Save A Lot stores

Retail News

Supermarket News

The founder and former CEO of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Chris Sherrel, has joined with other grocery industry veterans to found Ascend Grocery LLC. Ascend has acquired 33 Save A Lot locations in the Orlando, FL, area. “By combining the brand’s great quality and low prices with our understanding of how to provide superior customer service and an outstanding shopping experience, I believe we can make a real impact for customers in the greater Orlando area,” said Mr. Sherrell.