Grocery workers fret about being left off vaccination lists

Retail News

The New York Times

The efforts of frontline workers in grocery were praised in the early months of the pandemic, but some are now feeling a sense of disbelief as states make them wait for COVID-19 vaccines. Workers in Oklahoma, for example, will not be eligible to get vaccinated until the spring. “When they said we were Phase 3, I wanted to laugh,” said Toni Ward Sockwell, an assistant manager at Cash Saver. “We’re around just as many sick people as we are around non-sick people, just like health care workers, because we are always going to be open to supply food to the public.”