Grocery workers fret about being left off vaccination lists

Grocery workers fret about being left off vaccination listsThe New York Times 02/08/2021
The efforts of frontline workers in grocery were praised in the early months of the pandemic, but some are now feeling a sense of disbelief as states make them wait for COVID-19 vaccines. Workers in Oklahoma, for example, will not be eligible to get vaccinated until the spring. “When they said we were Phase 3, I wanted to laugh,” said Toni Ward Sockwell, an assistant manager at Cash Saver. “We’re around just as many sick people as we are around non-sick people, just like health care workers, because we are always going to be open to supply food to the public.”
