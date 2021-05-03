Grocery stores can expect sales to slow as pandemic comes under control

Retail News
Grocery stores can expect sales to slow as pandemic comes under controlCNN 03/05/2021
Grocery stores were among the biggest beneficiaries of Americans’ stay-at-home pandemic lifestyles. Grocery industry sales grew 11 percent in 2020, according to UBS analysts Micael Lasser. Sales are expected to fall five percent this year, according to Mr. Lasser, as life returns to a greater sense of normalcy.
Discussions
