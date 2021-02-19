Grocery stores administer COVID-19 vaccines as associates wait for shots

Retail News
Grocery stores administer COVID-19 vaccines as associates wait for shotsThe Washington Post 02/18/2021
Grocery workers on the front lines were hopeful that they would be prioritized by states when vaccines for COVID-19 were made available. The reality, as workers at Quality Food Centers in Seattle have learned, is that they are still waiting to be immunized as others get vaccinated in stores where they work.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!