Grocery store shelves are cleared in British Columbia following floods

Grocery store shelves are cleared in British Columbia following floodsNational Observer 11/19/2021
Canadian consumers located in British Columbia engaged in panic buying as floods and landslides disrupted life in the province. “This is what we’re going to deal with: The impact of centralizing everything and just-in-time delivery,” said executive director of the Central Kootenay Food Policy council Abra Brynne. “We have to recognize that building in structures that create that level of vulnerability … is crazy.”
