Retail News

Grocery store out-of-stocks tied to multiple factors

The Washington Post 01/11/2022

Grocery stores in much of the country are having difficulty finding adequate stock in some categories and a combinations of factors are responsible, including the surge connected to the Omicron variant, extreme weather conditions, a shortage of truck drivers, high consumer demand and corresponding record sales in December.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!