Grocery store out-of-stocks tied to multiple factors

Grocery store out-of-stocks tied to multiple factorsThe Washington Post 01/11/2022
Grocery stores in much of the country are having difficulty finding adequate stock in some categories and a combinations of factors are responsible, including the surge connected to the Omicron variant, extreme weather conditions, a shortage of truck drivers, high consumer demand and corresponding record sales in December.
