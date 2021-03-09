Grocery shortages in Mississippi exacerbated by Ida

Retail News

WDAM 7

Southern Mississippi supermarket chains have been experiencing the same sort of supply chain disruptions as others around the country in recent months, and now the impact of Hurricane Ida has cleared many shelves of goods. Much of the demand is coming from Louisiana residents crossing the border in search of supplies. “We’ve been very busy since Friday morning with the influx of people coming from Louisiana,” said Chuck Clark, manager of Rouse, Diamondhead, Miss. “A lot of people are looking for eggs, bread, hot food and produce. …We have many people here wanting the buy pallets of water to send over there, but I just don’t have the water here.”