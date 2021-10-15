Grocery retailers expect center store to stay strong

Retail News
Grocery retailers expect center store to stay strongSupermarket News 10/14/2021
Retailers selling groceries have seen sales of center store categories pick up since the beginning of the pandemic last year and many expect that to continue. Forty-five percent reported that center store sales have grown more than 10 percent since the pandemic began, 18 percent saw revenues increase between five and 9.9 percent and 19 percent were flat to up 4.9 percent.
Discussions
