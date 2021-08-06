Grocers concentrate on reducing food waste

Retail News
Forty percent of all food sold in the U.S. is thrown away and winds up in landfills where the decaying waste creates methane gas that contributes to global warming. Retailers have been tackling the issue and have made strides in reducing the amount of unsold food, which goes to waste, from around 43 million pounds in 2008 to less than 21 billion pounds today.
