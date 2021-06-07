Grocers are forward buying to get ahead of price increases

Retail News
Grocers are forward buying to get ahead of price increasesThe Wall Street Journal 07/06/2021
Grocery stores are attempting to front load orders of key items in an attempt to build inventory ahead of price increases that may be coming down the road. Supermarket operators are taking this approach as food manufacturers continue to struggle meeting increased demand from consumers and commercial accounts with COVID-19-related restrictions being lifted across the U.S.
Discussions
