Grocers adjust on the fly as supply chain challenges mount

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Grocers are finding supplies of popular products going from plentiful to almost zero from week-to-week as demand grows as COVID-19 remains a factor across the U.S. and reports of stockouts grow more common. “The fact is, it’s like whack-a-mole,” Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos., said on a conference call recently. “On any given day, something is out of stock in the store.”