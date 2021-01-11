Retail News

Grocers adjust on the fly as supply chain challenges mount

The Wall Street Journal 11/01/2021

Grocers are finding supplies of popular products going from plentiful to almost zero from week-to-week as demand grows as COVID-19 remains a factor across the U.S. and reports of stockouts grow more common. “The fact is, it’s like whack-a-mole,” Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos., said on a conference call recently. “On any given day, something is out of stock in the store.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!