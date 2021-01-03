Greenpeace criticizes grocers for slow pace on plastic reduction

Retail News

Orange County Register

A new report from Greenpeace criticizes retailers for not doing more to combat the growth in plastic waste. “U.S. retailers are moving at a snail’s pace on plastic reduction efforts,” said John Hocevar, Greenpeace USA Oceans Campaign director. “There is not a single place that individuals are confronted with more single-use plastic than in our grocery stores, yet these companies continue to drag their feet and offer excuses.”