Retail News

Greenpeace criticizes grocers for slow pace on plastic reduction

Orange County Register 03/01/2021

A new report from Greenpeace criticizes retailers for not doing more to combat the growth in plastic waste. “U.S. retailers are moving at a snail’s pace on plastic reduction efforts,” said John Hocevar, Greenpeace USA Oceans Campaign director. “There is not a single place that individuals are confronted with more single-use plastic than in our grocery stores, yet these companies continue to drag their feet and offer excuses.”

