Government’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing policy to be unveiled

Government’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing policy to be unveiledThe Washington Post 11/04/2021
Employees at companies of 100 or more workers will have to choose between being vaccinated against COVID-19 or being tested on a weekly basis as part of an emergency declaration expected to be issued this week by the Department of Labor. Employers and employees will have until Jan. 4 to comply. Companies failing to comply risk fines for each violation.
