Government looking at anti-competitive behavior in meat processing industry

Government looking at anti-competitive behavior in meat processing industryThe New York Times 09/10/2021
The Biden administration has pledged to take action to enforce antitrust laws in the meatpacking industry. The prices of protein sources — beef, chicken and pork — have risen since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but farmers and ranchers have been making less money during that time.
