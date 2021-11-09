Retail News

Government looking at anti-competitive behavior in meat processing industry

The New York Times 09/10/2021

The Biden administration has pledged to take action to enforce antitrust laws in the meatpacking industry. The prices of protein sources — beef, chicken and pork — have risen since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but farmers and ranchers have been making less money during that time.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!