Government hits pause on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating reported claims of rare blood clots developing in people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agencies are recommending a pause on distribution of the J&J one-dose vaccine out of an abundance of caution while they investigate if there is a direct connection between adverse reactions and one death to this particular shot. The pause may cause a slowdown in the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. and there is concern that it may add to the vaccine hesitancy that already exists among some Americans.