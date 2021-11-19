Government buying up antiviral pills and rapid tests

Retail News

The New York Times

The U.S. government plans to obtain enough of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 antiviral pills for about 10 million courses and spend $3 billion on rapid tests in an effort to stem the spread of the virus across the nation. The government and public health officials continue to urge unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while promoting booster shots to those who have received two shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson version.