Gopuff opening a retail and delivery store in Pennsylvania

Retail News

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Gopuff, the third-party delivery service, is planning on opening a 23,700-square-foot store in Ardmore, PA, at the site of a former local hardware store. The startup has opened other locations but those were for delivery only, which would make the new location the first to also operate a retail business. Gopuff delivers groceries and other everyday essentials in more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.