Retail News

Gopuff opening a retail and delivery store in Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Inquirer 09/28/2021

Gopuff, the third-party delivery service, is planning on opening a 23,700-square-foot store in Ardmore, PA, at the site of a former local hardware store. The startup has opened other locations but those were for delivery only, which would make the new location the first to also operate a retail business. Gopuff delivers groceries and other everyday essentials in more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!