Google’s anti-Amazon strategy fails to gain traction

Google’s anti-Amazon strategy fails to gain tractionThe New York Times 03/29/2021
Google wants to be consumers’ go-to hub for online purchases and it has sought to present its neutral and independent role in the sales process to attract merchants to its platform. Most of what Google has attempted to do in recent years has failed to move the market share needle in its direction as Amazon continues to grow its direct, third-party and ad sales.
