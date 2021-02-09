Google postpones workers’ return to offices by three months

Retail News
Google postpones workers’ return to offices by three monthsNY Times 08/31/2021
In an email sent to employees of Google parent company Alphabet, CEO Sundar Pichai told workers to expect to return to their offices no sooner than Jan. 10th and possibly later, depending on the local state of COVID-19 infections. Just last month, Google pushed the return date back from September of this year to October.
