Google insists workers chill on the politics at work

Google insists workers chill on the politics at workMarketWatch 08/23/2019
Google has been accused of political one-sidedness by conservative groups that claim its liberal-leaning employees are giving unfair advantage in search results to causes and parties they sympathize with. Presumably in response to the criticism, management has issued revised workplace guidelines that discourage employees from engaging in political debates while on the job. The new rules represent a one-eighty turn from the company’s previous open speech policy.
