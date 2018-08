Retail News

Adweek

Shipments of Google Home have outpaced those of Amazon’s Echo devices for two straight quarters. Google’s growth is coming from overseas markets where its smart speaker system and those from the Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Xiaomi have cut into Amazon’s market share. Amazon remains the dominant player in the U.S. where it holds a 70 percent share of market followed by Google at 24 percent and Apple at six.