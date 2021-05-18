Goldbelly builds its business by shipping foods from nation’s iconic restaurants

Retail News
Goldbelly builds its business by shipping foods from nation’s iconic restaurantsThe New York Times 05/17/2021
Goldbelly works with some of America’s most famous restaurants to ship their signature items to consumers in all 50 states. “We’re the first platform for food e-commerce, national e-commerce for restaurants and food-makers,” Joe Ariel, Goldbelly’s co-founder and chief executive, said in an interview. “We’re basically opening up a 3,000-mile radius for restaurants.”
